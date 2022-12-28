Pinstripe Bowl: Gophers vs. Syracuse, 1 p.m. Thursday, Yankee Stadium, ESPN, 100.3-FM

The Gophers will try to extend their bowl winning streak to six games, aiming for four straight under coach P.J. Fleck, when they take on Syracuse in the Bronx. Minnesota (8-4) is seeking its second consecutive finish of nine wins or more and third in four seasons. The Orange (7-5) started the season 6-0 before losing five in a row.

Three big story lines

1. Swan song for seniors

Led by first-team All-America center John Michael Schmitz and second-team All-America running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the Gophers seniors will be playing their last collegiate games. It's a group that's put together a 35-16 mark under the past three full seasons. "This is going to be really special game,'' senior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said.

2. How will the Gophers offense look?

While the Gophers will want to make sure Ibrahim runs often enough to secure a couple of school rushing records, don't be surprised if the passing game with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is emphasized. The redshirt freshman finished the regular season strong, passing for 319 yards and two TDs at Wisconsin.

3. How will roster turnover impact Syracuse?

Syracuse saw its leading rusher, Sean Tucker, a second-team AP All-America selection in 2021, and left tackle Matthew Bergeron opt out of the bowl game, while cornerback Darian Chestnut entered the transfer portal. In addition, offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Tony White left for North Carolina State and Nebraska, respectively.

Two key matchups

Gophers wide receivers vs. Syracuse secondary

Along with Chestnut leaving, the Orange lost standout cornerback Garrett Williams for the season because of a knee injury. Daniel Jackson, the Gophers' leader in receiving yards, speedy Dylan Wright and emerging freshman Le'Meke Brockington could be in for big games against that depleted secondary.

Gophers offensive line vs. Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax

Wax, a 6-1, 239-pound sophomore, creates problems for opposing offenses with his versatility. He leads the Orange with 89 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss. He's also a productive pass rusher with 4.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries. The Gophers line must keep Wax away from Kaliakmanis.

One stat that matters

228.4 The average number of rushing yards that Syracuse has given up in its five losses this season. Victorious opponents averaged 51.5 carries against the Orange.

The Gophers will win if … they control the line of scrimmage, enabling Ibrahim to rack up the yards and Kaliakmanis to keep the offense balanced; they keep Orange QB Garrett Schrader (415 rushing yards, seven TD runs, 17 TD passes) from taking over the game; and they avoid turnovers.

The Orange will win if … Schrader's ability to improvise catches Minnesota's defense off-guard; their defense succeeds on first and second down, forcing the Gophers into uncomfortable third-and-long situations; and they win the turnover battle and special teams matchups.

Prediction

Playing a bowl game in a baseball stadium for the second consecutive year wasn't the Gophers' goal this season, but coach P.J. Fleck has shown he can get his team focused for the postseason. Look for the Gophers to establish the run with Ibrahim chasing the program's career and single-season rushing records. That should open up the passing game for Kaliakmanis, who'll make his bowl debut. Joe Rossi's defense has been stout in bowl games, allowing an average of 13.3 points. The seniors who have helped this team win 31 games over the past four seasons are looking to close their careers in style, and look for that to happen in Yankee Stadium.

My expectation: The Gophers grab control of the game early, get Ibrahim his record and finish off the contest with senior QB Tanner Morgan kneeling down in Victory formation. Gophers 27, Syracuse 13