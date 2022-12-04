New York, it is.

The Gophers football team learned its bowl destination on Sunday and will play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 in Yankee Stadium. The game will be a 1 p.m. Central start and air on ESPN.

By picking the Gophers, the Pinstripe Bowl met its goal of having eight different Big Ten teams in eight years in its game. The Music City Bowl in Nashville also considered the Gophers but selected Iowa to play Kentucky.

The Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) have appeared in 22 bowls in their history, posting a 10-12 record. They're on a five-game bowl winning streak, with the past three under coach P.J. Fleck. This will mark the second consecutive bowl game Minnesota has played in a baseball stadium. Last year, the Gophers defeated West Virginia 18-6 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

In Syracuse, the Gophers will play a team that's in a bowl for the first time since 2018. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) got off to a 6-0 start that included a 32-29 victory over Purdue and a 24-9 win over North Carolina State that moved them to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. But they lost their next five games before rallying for 26 fourth-quarter points to beat Boston College 32-23 in the regular-season finale.

This is Syracuse's first winning season since it went 10-3 in 2018, in Dino Babers' third year as coach. Babers, who was hired by Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle during Coyle's one year as Syracuse AD, is 36-48 in seven years at Syracuse after going 18-9 in two seasons at Bowling Green.

Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has completed 173 of 266 passes for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Orange. Sophomore running back Sean Tucker has rushed 206 times for 1,060 yards and 11 TDs, while Garrett has carried for 415 yards and seven TDs. Their top pass-catcher is tight end Oronde Gadsden II, who has 54 receptions for 891 yard and six TDs.

By playing in this bowl game, the Gophers will have a chance to win in a venue that hasn't been kind to another Minnesota team in the postseason. The Twins are 2-8 all-time in playoff games at Yankee Stadium, including an active seven-game postseason skid against the Bronx Bombers.