Safety Michael "Flip'' Dixon, who played in 12 games for the Gophers this season and started the regular-season finale at Wisconsin, announced Sunday on Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal.

Dixon, a Statesboro, Ga., native, made 28 tackles and broke up three passes for the Gophers this season. The athletic 6-2, 210-pounder was a versatile performer in the Gophers secondary and was expected to play a key role in 2023. Instead, he'll be transfer portal when the widow opens Monday. Dixon will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dixon is the sixth player since the season ended to announce his intentions to transfer, but he is the first who received extensive playing time this season. The others leaving the program are cornerbacks Jalen Glaze and Steven Ortiz Jr., defensive tackle Gage Keys and offensive lineman Cameron James.

Dixon's departure comes two days after standout safety Tyler Nubin announced he'll play the 2023 season with the Gophers rather than leave early for the NFL draft.