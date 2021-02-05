Richard Pitino didn't have a crystal ball to look into the future to see his Gophers basketball team struggling offensively even with one of the Big Ten's top inside-outside tandems.

It was tough to see that coming with Pitino returning one of the best point guards in the nation in Marcus Carr, who is now a top-10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

Pitino also landed one of the top transfers on the market in 7-foot center Liam Robbins, who is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

Going through Carr and Robbins wasn't enough to lead the Gophers to a winning record or any road victories in the first half of Big Ten play.

Getting more contribution from their supporting cast gave the Gophers a fighting chance Thursday night at Rutgers, but it wasn't enough falling on the road again in a 76-72 loss.

The Gophers (11-7, 4-7 in the Big Ten) took a 58-52 lead with 7 ½ minutes to play after a jumper from Brandon Johnson, one of several players besides their dynamic duo to give them a much-needed lift.

Gabe Kalscheur's two free throws put Minnesota ahead by one with 1:13 remaining, which drew cheers from the bench.

Trying to get their fourth straight victory, the Scarlet Knights got late heroics from Geo Baker with a step-back jumper to pull ahead 73-72.

Carr, who led the Gophers with 18 points and seven assists, had one of his best games recently with balancing when to attack and facilitate. But he tried to do too much down the stretch.

The Toronto native lost the ball overdribbling after the U's timeout with under a minute remaining. Fortunately for the Gophers, Kalscheur ended up with the loose ball before another timeout.

Pitino looked to his All-Big Ten floor leader again, but Carr's step-back jumper was short before Rutgers grabbed the defensive board with a chance to stretch the advantage.

After the Scarlet Knights got two free throws, the Gophers' go-to scorer tried to put the team on his back again, but Carr's three-pointer was well off the mark.

Robbins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Gophers, who had four players score in double figures. Baker had 16 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who haven't lost to Minnesota at home since 2017.

After an abysmal 0-for-7 shooting start to the game, the Gophers shot 14-for-21 the rest of the first half to take a 37-35 halftime lead.

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. was a spark off the bench with a team-high 10 points in the first half, including 4-for-4 shooting from the foul line. Mashburn and senior Brandon Johnson combined for 18 points in the first half.

Pitino saw his team open the season 0-5 on the road with losses to Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue by an average margin of nearly 19 points. All six losses previously were by double digits, so it was tough to predict how the Gophers would play in a close game.

