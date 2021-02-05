1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1): A special season so far for Juwan Howard's team was put on hold when the Wolverines had their entire athletic department go on COVID-19 pause for at least two weeks.

2. Illinois (12-5, 8-3): The Illini made the biggest jump with three consecutive victories, including vs. Iowa and at Indiana.

3. Ohio State (15-4, 9-4)

4. Iowa (13-5, 7-4)

5. Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4)

6. Purdue (12-7, 7-5)

7. Rutgers (11-6, 7-6)

8. Gophers (11-7, 4-7)

9. Indiana (9-8, 4-6): Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like an All-America, but the Hoosiers dropped two consecutive games by a combined eight points against Rutgers and Illinois at home.

10. Maryland (10-8, 4-7)

11. Michigan State (8-7, 2-7): The Spartans are on a four-game losing streak, which was extended after they missed three games and came back from a lengthy COVID pause.

12. Penn State (6-8, 3-7)

13. Northwestern (6-9, 3-8)

14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5): The Cornhuskers returned from their pause, but won't have it easy getting their first Big Ten win Saturday at Michigan State and Monday at the Gophers.