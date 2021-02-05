GAME RECAP

Impact player

Geo Baker, Rutgers

The 6-foot-4 senior guard scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half, including the go-ahead jumper with a minute left Thursday vs. the Gophers.

By the NUMBERS

0-6 The Gophers record on the road this season, joining only Nebraska as Big Ten teams without one.

2:22 Time the Gophers went without a field goal to close out the game.

marcus fuller