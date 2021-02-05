GAME RECAP
Impact player
Geo Baker, Rutgers
The 6-foot-4 senior guard scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half, including the go-ahead jumper with a minute left Thursday vs. the Gophers.
By the NUMBERS
0-6 The Gophers record on the road this season, joining only Nebraska as Big Ten teams without one.
2:22 Time the Gophers went without a field goal to close out the game.
marcus fuller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl
The NBA doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.
Sports
Charlie Krueger, longtime star tackle for 49ers, dies at 84
Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 84.
Business
The Latest: AP: Federal executions likely superspreader
The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency likely acted as a superspreader event.
Sports
Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc
A cargo pilot who regularly needed health checkups to keep his license contacted a University of Michigan doctor in 2000. He said he soon learned there was nothing routine about a visit with Robert Anderson.
Local
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.