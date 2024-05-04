DENVER – Timberwolves coach Chris Finch joined his team in Denver on Friday as it prepares for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Finch, who had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right leg, was on crutches at Wolves practice, and didn't address the media. The team flew here on Thursday night, and Finch flew separately on Friday.

The team is still working on plans for Finch to coach, or help coach, Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series. The teams play Saturday and Monday in Denver before the series returns to Minneapolis next week, with Game 3 Friday at Target Center.

"He will be as close to the action as possible, and we're trying to figure it all out," assistant coach Micah Nori said.

After practice, the team seemed to be workshopping on where Finch might sit during the game as they gathered near the scorer's table.

Finch was injured Sunday in Phoenix as the Wolves completed a four-game sweep of the Suns when, in the closing minutes, he collided with guard Mike Conley near the team bench.