Since the season ended, the Hokies have had 21 players enter the transfer portal and five leave early to prepare for the NFL draft or accept Senior Bowl invitations. On offense, Sordelett expects them to be missing leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten (1,159 yards, 15 TDs), two starting linemen and a key reserve, and their second-leading wide receiver. On defense, Virginia Tech will be without two third-team All-America performers in edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland and tackle Aeneas Pebbles, three starters in the secondary and a depth player along the line and at linebacker.