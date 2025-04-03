Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight leaves more than 50 Palestinians dead

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — Overnight strikes by Israel killed at least 55 people in the Gaza Strip, hospital officials said Thursday, a day after senior government officials said Israel said it would seize large parts of the Palestinian territory and establish a new security corridor across it.
The strikes backed up vows by Israeli officials to intensify the war until Hamas returns dozens of remaining hostages and agrees to leave the territory. Israel has imposed a month-long halt on all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid that has left civilians facing acute shortages as supplies dwindle.
Officials in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the strip, said the bodies of 14 people had been taken to Nasser Hospital – nine of them from the same family. The dead included five children and four women. The bodies of another 19 people, including five children aged between 1 and 7 years and a pregnant woman, were taken to the European hospital near Khan Younis, hospital officials said. In Gaza City, 21 bodies were taken to Ahli hospital, including those of seven children.
The attacks came as the Israeli military promised an independent investigation of a March 23 operation in which its forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza. U.N. officials say 15 Palestinian medics and emergency responders were killed in the attack.
The military said the probe would be led by an expert fact-finding body ‘’responsible for examining exceptional incidents’’ during the war. Rights groups say such investigations are often lacking and that soldiers are rarely punished.
Separately, the military on Thursday ordered residents in parts of central Gaza to move west to shelters in Gaza City, warning that it planned to ‘’work with extreme force in your area." A number of the Palestinians leaving the targeted area did so on foot, with some carrying their belongings on their backs and others using donkey carts.
‘‘My wife and I have been walking for three hours covering only one kilometer,‘’ said Mohammad Ermana, 72. The couple, clasping hands, each walked with a cane. “I’m searching for shelters every hour now, not every day,‘’ he said.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel was establishing a new security corridor across Gaza to pressure Hamas, suggesting it would cut off the southern city of Rafah, which Israel has ordered evacuated, from the rest of the Palestinian territory.