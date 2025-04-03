Why do cardinals ‘wha-cheer’ so early in the year?

A: There’s something about your nyger seed (aka, thistle seed) that your finches don’t like. Nyger seed is very oily and can go rancid quickly, even if it’s newly purchased — it might have been sitting in a plastic bag for a long time. I’ve read that the best way to keep this seed fresh is to freeze it, either in your home freezer or outside in winter, in a sturdy metal trash can with a lid (to thwart squirrels). You’ll need to take steps to keep the seed fresh in summer, too, because the heat can make the seed unpalatable. Since your finches won’t touch the seed, it’s best to toss it in the trash and start over. Start with a small quantity, maybe 5 pounds, purchased at a wild bird store, where the seed is always fresh. You might try a mixture of nyger and small pieces of sunflower seed; finches relish this at my feeders, and it cuts the cost a bit.