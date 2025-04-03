Why do cardinals ‘wha-cheer’ so early in the year?

Q: I was hearing cardinals starting to sing their springtime song in January. Why do they start so early, since they don’t begin nesting until late spring?
A: It takes a lot of time and energy to secure and hold onto a good territory, and that’s what the cardinals you’re hearing are doing. Their “wha-cheer” sounds are announcing, over and over, that the area “fenced in” by their songs is already taken. You also may begin to see chases and even battles between male cardinals at this time of year, as one bird challenges another over a good habitat.
Awed by swans
Q: My husband and I were delighted by a flock of 60 to 70 trumpeter swans flying over our south metro home in late January. We assume they were flying to farm fields to feed. Are you aware of congregations of swans in the area?
A: It’s amazing to consider that less than 100 years ago, there were fewer than 70 trumpeter swans left in Minnesota. After major reintroduction efforts by state and local naturalists and biologists, the population is greater than 50,000 swans in Minnesota. These awe-inspiring birds are the largest waterfowl species in the world. Look for them in winter at places with wide open water, such as the Mississippi River at Monticello, the National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington and other sites. In nesting season, you might spy trumpeters just about anywhere, from big wildlife management areas such as Carlos Avery, to parks within the Three Rivers Park System, and even smaller parks like the Grass Lake Nature Preserve in Shoreview. A key factor in funding restoration efforts has been donations made by citizens on their state tax forms, known by many as the “chickadee checkoff.”
A home for goldies
Q: I want to put up some birdhouses this summer and I love goldfinches, especially. Can you tell me what kind of birdhouse they prefer?
A: Sorry to say that goldfinches won’t nest in any kind of nest box you set out. They, like most nesting birds in our state, prefer to nest “in the open,” building their nests themselves tucked back in a shrub or tree branches. But there are many desirable birds you might attract to your nest boxes from the list of cavity nesters — birds that evolved to nest in tree holes and readily accept human-made structures. These include chickadees, wrens, nuthatches, bluebirds, tree swallows, woodpeckers and, in larger boxes, owls and some ducks.
Canary yellow
Q: I love how goldfinches start looking bright yellow again at this time of year, but why do they change color in the fall? What purpose does it serve?
A: In the spring, in the songbird world, it’s all about catching the eye of female birds for mating purposes, and bright plumage indicates a bird’s health and suitability as a breeding partner.