Astros update: They are 2-4 and visit Target Field for their first road game of 2025 after starting the season with a six-game homestand. They won two of three from the Mets and were swept by the Giants. ... 2B Jose Altuve has started his 15th big-league season with a six-game hitting streak and is batting .391. ... Rookie 3B Cam Smith is just one of two players selected in the 2024 draft — Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson is the other — to make an Opening Day roster. Smith, a 22-year-old who was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 14th overall pick, was acquired by the Astros in December in the trade which sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. ... The Astros acquired RHP Nick Robertson from Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league RHP Edinson Batista. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Astros transferred RHP Cristian Javier, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day disabled list.