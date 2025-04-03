Twins

Everything you need to know about today’s Twins home opener

The Twins have started the home season outdoors, as they will against Houston, 35 times.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 12:00PM
Baseball fans cheer as a C130 Hercules from the Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing performs a flyover ahead of the Twins home opener against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Target Field. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins vs. Houston Astros

Time/TV: 3:10 p.m./Twins.TV

Gates open at Target Field at 1 p.m.

The Twins-Astros game Thursday will be the third-earliest outdoor home opener for the Twins since 1961.

The four earliest of their 35 outdoor home openers (not counting 2020, when COVID delayed the season opener until July) are: March 28, 2019 (53 degrees); April 1, 2013 (36); April 3, 2017 (53); and April 4, 2024 (53).

The forecast for Target Field on Thursday is for a high of 43 degrees.

The Twins first regular-season game at Target Field was April 12, 2010, against the Boston Red Sox. It was 67 degrees. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At Target Field

The Twins’ first game at Target Field was April 2, 2010, an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was 72 in Minneapolis that day.

The Twins’ first regular-season game at Target Field was April 12, 2010, against the Boston Red Sox. It was 67 degrees.

The Twins' first home opener at the Metropolitan Stadium, April 21, 1961. (Powell Krueger/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At Metropolitan Stadium

Between 1961 and 1981, the Twins played 21 home openers at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.

In those 21 seasons, the average date of their home opener was April 16.

The earliest home opener at Metropolitan Stadium was April 6, 1971 (56 degrees).

Only four times was their home opener before April 10 — April 9 in 1963, April 6 in 1971, April 9 in 1974 and April 9 in 1981.

The Twins and the Los Angeles Angels stand for the national anthem before the Twins' home opener March 31, 2008. (Carlos Gonzalez)

At the Metrodome

Between 1982 and 2009, the average date of the Twins’ home opener at the Metrodome was April 8.

The Twins first game at the Metrodome was an exhibition game April 3, 1982 (snow and in the 20s). The first regular-season game at the Metrodome was April 6, 1982.

Their earliest home opener at the Metrodome was March 31, 2008.

Today’s pageantry

Gates open: Former Twins Tony Oliva (Gate 6) and Kent Hrbek (Gate 14) will open the stadium entrances named after them at 1 p.m. Manning other entrances: Nelson Cruz (Gate 3), Justin Morneau (Gate 6.5), Dan Gladden (Gate 29), Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett (Gate 34).

First pitch: Nelson Cruz, leading of the Twins’ Bomba Squad, will throw out the first pitch.

National anthem: By cast members of Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s current production, “Grease.”

Flyover: Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth.

TWINS-HOUSTON SERIES PREVIEW

Three-game series at Target Field

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Thursday, 3:10 p.m.: Astros RHP Hunter Brown (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (0-0, 1.80)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 27.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 27.00)

Astros update: They are 2-4 and visit Target Field for their first road game of 2025 after starting the season with a six-game homestand. They won two of three from the Mets and were swept by the Giants. ... 2B Jose Altuve has started his 15th big-league season with a six-game hitting streak and is batting .391. ... Rookie 3B Cam Smith is just one of two players selected in the 2024 draft — Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson is the other — to make an Opening Day roster. Smith, a 22-year-old who was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 14th overall pick, was acquired by the Astros in December in the trade which sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. ... The Astros acquired RHP Nick Robertson from Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league RHP Edinson Batista. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Astros transferred RHP Cristian Javier, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day disabled list.

Twins update: They are 2-4 and open their 16th season at Target Field after a six-game road trip to begin the season. The Twins are 8-7 in Target Field home openers. ... After being outscored 28-6 in four consecutive losses to start the season, the Twins rebounded to defeat the Chicago White Sox 8-1 on Tuesday and 6-1 on Wednesday. ... The Twins are 8-4 against the Astros in the past two regular seasons, but lost to Houston in the best-of-5 ALDS series, 3-1, in the 2023. ... RHP Brock Stewart (hamstring), 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), IF Brooks Lee (back) and pitcher Michael Tonkin (shoulder) are out.

