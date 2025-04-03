KQRS 92.5 FM relaunches with more ‘90s alt-rock and familiar new DJs

A station that ruled the Twin Cities FM radio airwaves for decades by playing classic-rock oldies, KQRS 95.2 FM is now rolling with a younger generation of geezers.
Bob Seger, Foreigner and Styx and are out, and Nirvana, R.E.M. and Green Day are in at the new KQ, which formally relaunched Thursday morning following a weeklong buildup. The first song played after the advertised 6 a.m. reboot was the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”
Along with a playlist more heavily steeped in ‘90s alternative rock — including a promised bump in Minnesota acts such as Soul Asylum and the Replacements — KQ’s corporate operators Cumulus Media announced the addition of new on-air personalities who will be familiar to listeners of other Twin Cities stations.
Longtime 89.3 the Current midday jockey Jade Tittle and former Cities 97 host and music director Paul Fletcher have each joined the remade KQRS staff, a clear attempt by Cumulus to pick up some of those competitors’ audiences.
Tittle will serve as afternoon drivetime host starting Thursday (3-7 p.m. weekdays). Fletcher has joined the KQ morning show alongside the former Black Crowes drummer who has become the station’s new flagship personality, Steve Gorman.
Gorman greeted his new co-host on air Thursday by asking, “Paul, who let you in the building?” They were joined by Ryder Rox (Ryder Bue), who was also part of the morning show before the reboot.
“As we’re ramping this sucker up, we really hope you’ll enjoy it,” Gorman said in his first message to listeners.
After becoming a syndicated radio host in the decade since splintering with the Black Crowes, Gorman moved to the Twin Cities to replace longtime morning-show ratings champion Tom Barnard at KQRS in 2023. He has since settled in enough to root for the Minnesota Vikings and to perform in the locally rooted all-star band Golden Smog.