Classic-rock station KQRS-FM goes ‘under construction’ without DJs ahead of relaunch

Other insiders are pointing to an “alternative” rock station akin to Minnesota Public Radio’s trendy music outlet the Current, which would also fit in Gorman’s wheelhouse. KQ listeners have noticed a slight shift on the station in recent years to more ’90s-era bands such as Nirvana, Green Day, Beastie Boys and even Minneapolis’ own ne’er-do-wells the Replacements — all of whom were played on air Tuesday night between the station’s older standbys such as Foreigner, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, Pink Floyd and the Who.