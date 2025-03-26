Classic-rock station KQRS-FM goes ‘under construction’ without DJs ahead of relaunch

To paraphrase one of KQRS-FM’s favorite bands to spin, listeners of the Twin Cities’ mainstay classic-rock radio station are waiting to meet the new bosses. How different will they be from the old bosses, though?
The once-dominant FM radio station (92.5 FM) took all its DJs off the air Tuesday and put up “Under Construction” signs on its social-media pages, all teasing to an April 3 relaunch — and possibly an all-out rebranding.
For now, the station is promising the return of its new morning show host, Steve Gorman, the former Black Crowes drummer who replaced longtime ratings kingpin Tom Barnard in 2023. Gorman’s sidekick Ryder Rox (aka Ryder Bue) is also due back.
No other on-air personalities are being guaranteed, though, and no hint has been offered by the station’s corporate owner Cumulus Media of what changes might be made to the station’s format.
Earlier this month, Cumulus laid off one longtime KQRS on-air host, Brian Zepp, as well as another personality from sister station 93X (93.7 FM), Andrew Wappel.
After dominating in ratings for decades, KQ’s ratings had already begun to slip before Barnard left the station in 2022. The station spent much of 2024 around the low end of the top 10 among Twin Cities FM outlets.
“Come back Thursday, April 3rd at 6am to hear what we’ve been cooking up here at Minnesota’s 92 KQRS!” reads one of the “Under Construction” posts.
In one of several recorded on-air promotions touting the makeover, an announcer says, “Pardon our dust, but build a new KQ we must.”