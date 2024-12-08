If things go right for the Gophers football team on the evening of Jan. 3, coach P.J. Fleck will have a bucket of mayonnaise dumped on his head.
Gophers are headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to play Virginia Tech
Riding a seven-game bowl winning streak — including five in a row under P.J. Fleck — Minnesota will close out the 2024 season when it faces ACC representative Virginia Tech on Jan. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.
On Sunday afternoon, the Gophers found out their bowl destination, and it’s the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Central) on Jan. 3 at Bank of America Stadium. Minnesota (7-5) will play Virginia Tech (6-6), the representative of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Per the bowl’s tradition, the winning coach sits in a chair while being doused with Duke’s Mayo.
The Gophers have an active seven-game bowl winning streak, with the past five under Fleck. They’ll be playing in their sixth bowl in Fleck’s eight years at Minnesota. Overall, the Gophers are 12-12 in bowl games in their history.
Last week, Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, which runs the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, complimented the Gophers.
“We’d be excited to have Minnesota,’’ he said. “… If you just look at Minnesota, they’re a hair away from being 11-1 or 10-2.”
Morrison also sees the Gophers fan base as one that will flock to the bowl game.
“Minnesota has really traveled well the past few years,’’ he said. “… That message has been carried through the bowl community.”
Fleck will discuss the Gophers’ bowl assignment during a news conference Sunday afternoon. Check back for updates.
