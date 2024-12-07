Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman signs contract extension

Gophers

December 7, 2024
Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman is signed with the team through the 2026 season. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who just completed his first regular season with the team, agreed to a contract extension that will take him through the 2026 season with Minnesota.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available. The contract is pending Board of Regents approval.

Hetherman, an Oxford, Mass., native, spent the 2022 and ‘23 seasons as linebackers coach at Rutgers. Scarlet Knights defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak took the Massachusetts head coaching job this week, and there was speculation that Rutgers would turn to Hetherman to be Harasymiak’s replacement. Instead, Hetherman has committed to the Gophers for two more seasons.

Hetherman joined Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s staff last January, replacing Joe Rossi, who left to become defensive coordinator at Michigan State. Minnesota’s defense showed marked improvement this season, tied for the Big Ten lead with 17 interceptions and ranking fifth in the conference in total defense (290.9 yards allowed per game) and sixth in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game).

Hetherman signed a two-year contract when he joined the Gophers, and his annual compensation was $850,000 ($345,000 base salary and $505,000 supplemental income).

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

