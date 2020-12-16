The Gophers officially signed their 2021 recruiting class, with one notable absence.

Top recruit Avante Dickerson, the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska, tweeted Wednesday he wouldn't be joining the 19 other players to officially join the Gophers during the early signing period.

"I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student-athlete," Dickerson wrote.

If Dickerson doesn't join the Gophers during this three-day period, he can still on Feb. 3, the regular national signing day. While Gophers coach P.J. Fleck likes to lock down his commits as soon as possible and have many of them enroll early, some big recruits wait until the spring since they typically have many offers.

The four-star cornerback was the only exception, though, as the Gophers signed 17 incoming scholarship players, a walk-on and a graduate transfer.