The Gophers football team has 18 players in its recruiting Class of 2021 who are expected to sign letters of intent Wednesday, the start of the three-day early signing period. Players listed are ranked by star grade, and listed with position, height, weight.

Avante Dickerson, CB, 6-0, 170, 

From Westside High School (Omaha, Neb.). The No. 1 recruit in Nebraska and the No. 8 cornerback in the nation picked the Gophers despite offers from the likes of Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Virginia and USC.

deven eastern, de, 6-6, 280, 

From Shakopee High School. Committed to the Gophers shortly after their 11-2 season in 2019 when he wasn't ranked. Through a short but dominant senior year, he climbed to four stars.

mar'keise irving, rb, 5-10, 175, 

From Hillcrest High School (Country Club Hills, Ill.). Could end up with a similar build as current Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim if he puts on some weight. Is also a talented basketball player.

athan kaliakmanis, qb, 6-4, 190, 

From Antioch Community High School (Antioch, Ill.). The dual-threat QB has been committed to the Gophers since March 2019 and ranks second in his state and 12th among all 2021 quarterbacks.

steven ortiz, cb, 5-11, 170, 

From Desert Edge High School (Goodyear, Ariz.). Committed to the Gophers sight unseen during this recruiting dead period without travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

austin booker, de, 6-5, 235, 

From Center Grove High School (Greenwood, Ind.). Named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association's Top 50 all-state team for 2020.

brady boyd wr, 6-1, 175, 

From Carroll High School (Southlake, Texas). Broke his wrist in an early October game but returned to the field by late November.

lemeke brockington, wr, 6-0, 185, 

From Colquitt County High School (Moultrie, Ga.). Named the All-Region 1-7A Athlete of the Year in 2020 for his prowess as a receiver and kick returner.

jameson geers, te, 6-4½, 240, 

From Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox, Ill.). From the same high school as current Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin.

darius green, s, 6-0, 190, 

From Newton High School (Covington, Ga.). Prides himself on speed, with a reported 100-meter time of 10.62 seconds.

cameron james, ot, 6-8, 280, 

From Simeon Career Academy (Chicago). Picked the Gophers from among several Power Five offers, including Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan State.

dino kaliakmanis, wr, 6-2, 188, 

From Antioch Community High School (Antioch, Ill.). The older brother by 17 months of QB commit Athan Kaliakmanis, whom he combines with often as a receiver.

luther mccoy, dt, 6-4, 290, 

From Creekside High School (St. Augustine, Fla.). Committed to the Gophers a week ago after tallying 44 tackles through nine games this past season.

dylan mcgill, ath., 6-1½, 194, 

From Mesquite (Texas) High School. The original 2020 commit was a grayshirt, delaying his enrollment while he worked to improve his test scores for admission to the school.

logan purcell, ot, 6-7, 245, 

From Annandale High School. One of just two in-state recruits in this Gophers class.

jacob schuster, dt, 6-2, 300, 

From Tumwater High School (Olympia, Wash.). Reportedly plans on enrolling in the summer so he has a chance to help defend his team's state title in a delayed spring season.

justin walley, cb, 5-10, 185, 

From D'Iberville High School (Biloxi, Miss.). Made 55 tackles with two interceptions this season as Mississippi's Mr. Football for his 6A division.

devon williams, lb, 6-1, 215, 

From Dublin Coffman High School (Dublin, Ohio). Flipped his commitment from Kentucky back in April.

OTHER 2021 ADDITIONS

jack gibbens, lb, 6-4, 240

From Abilene Christian University (Bulverde, Texas). The graduate transfer will be a scholarship player, joining a young linebacker group in January after four years at the FCS level.

eli mau, lb, 6-2, 225

From Chanhassen High School. The preferred walk-on joined the class a couple of days before signing day.

Notes: Star ratings are from the 247Sports.com composite of major national recruiting services. Sources: Star Tribune reporting, 247Sports.com.