National
National football recruiting rankings for the Class of 2021, from the 247Sports composite index:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Clemson
6. Oregon
7. Oklahoma
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Michigan
ATP: Start of 2021 calendar includes delayed Australian Open
The Australian Open is set to begin Feb. 8, three weeks later than planned, as part of a pandemic-altered 2021 tennis calendar released by the men's professional tour.
Gophers
Badgers fell into a rut after original game with Gophers was canceled
Wisconsin players, like their Minnesota counterparts, are fired up to play for the Axe.
Sports
Waters lifts Troy over Samford 79-71
Khalyl Waters had a career-high 21 points as Troy defeated Samford 79-71 on Wednesday night. Zay Williams added 20 points for the Trojans.
Sports
Locure scores 22 to lead S. Alabama over D-II Flagler 103-81
Tyreke Locure scored a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past Division II Flagler 103-81 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Williams, Hunter lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60
Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60 on Wednesday night.