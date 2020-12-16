The Big Ten announced its defensive awards on Wednesday, and the Gophers did not have anyone among the first through third teams as selected by both media members and coaches, but they did have two players earn honorable mention.

Defensive lineman Boye Mafe and cornerback Coney Durr were named honorable mention by both the media and coaches. Mafe, a junior from Golden Valley, 4½ sacks in six games, good for fifth in the Big Ten, and his 0.90 sacks per game lead the conference. He also has 20 tackles, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Durr, a senior from Baton Rouge, La., has 25 tackles and five pass breakups this season.

Here are the Big Ten defensive awards:

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nixon

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Brandon Joseph, DB, Northwestern

The Big Ten will announce its special teams and coach of the year honorees at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Big Ten Network's Twitter feed.