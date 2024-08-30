Analysis: Five things learned from the Gophers football loss to North Carolina

The Gophers fanbase was hopeful that Brosmer, the graduate transfer from New Hampshire, would immediately become the plug-and-play quarterback who would fix what ails the passing game. That wasn’t the case Thursday as Brosmer completed only three of his first six passes for 26 yards and was 6-for-12 for 53 yards through three quarters. He did show the ability to rally his team with two drives in the final 9:05 of the fourth quarter in which he went 5-for-9 (including a spike to stop the clock) for 95 yards. The first drive produced a field goal that put the Gophers up 17-16, and the second put them in position to win.