GOPHERS INSIDER RANDY JOHNSON
Analysis: Five things learned from the Gophers football loss to North Carolina
Quarterback Max Brosmer’s debut drew the spotlight, but the Gophers will need better offensive line play and a better run defense moving forward.
The situation looked quite familiar. Dragan Kesich lined up for a 47-yard field-goal attempt, and his left foot would decide if the Gophers would win their season opener. Last year against Nebraska, Kesich nailed the winning kick, setting off a celebration at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Thursday, however, Kesich was wide right with the would-be game-winner against North Carolina. A moment or so later, fireworks atop the northwest end of the stadium went off, a misfire that pretty much summed up the night for the Gophers:
Close, but doomed by mistakes at inopportune times.
The Tar Heels walked off 19-17 winners, bookending this triumph with their 30-13 win over Minnesota last year in Chapel Hill. Thursday’s loss left Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his players lamenting the mistakes they made and vowing to correct them.
Here are five things we learned from Thursday’s game:
1. Brosmer showed flashes late
The Gophers fanbase was hopeful that Brosmer, the graduate transfer from New Hampshire, would immediately become the plug-and-play quarterback who would fix what ails the passing game. That wasn’t the case Thursday as Brosmer completed only three of his first six passes for 26 yards and was 6-for-12 for 53 yards through three quarters. He did show the ability to rally his team with two drives in the final 9:05 of the fourth quarter in which he went 5-for-9 (including a spike to stop the clock) for 95 yards. The first drive produced a field goal that put the Gophers up 17-16, and the second put them in position to win.
“We would have loved to be more efficient in the passing game,” said Brosmer, who finished 13-for-21 for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. “I have to do a better job of putting the ball where it needs to be for the guys.”
2. Too close to the vest
The Gophers went three-and-out on their first two possession before mounting a 13-play, 52-yard drive that took up 7:08 of the first quarter. Problem is, that march resulted in no points when Kesich hit the right upright on a 27-yard field-goal attempt. Three points would have been nice; seven would have been even better. The Gophers played it close to the vest when they reached the North Carolina 9-yard line. After Brosmer’s first-down pass intended for Elijah Spencer was broken up, the Gophers called for runs by Jordan Nubin on second down and Marcus Major on third down. Nubin lost a yard, while Major gained one.
Fleck defended the calls.
“In a close game, points matter, and I’m going off what I feel we can do and what we’re not able to do, and what’s the best call in that particular situation,” he said.
3. Offensive line took its lumps
The Gophers offensive line returned four starters and was considered by many to be the strength of this team. That didn’t play out Thursday. Facing a veteran and mobile North Carolina defensive line, Minnesota averaged only 2.4 yards per rush, and Brosmer was sacked five times for 24 yards in losses. The Gophers finished with 78 rushing yards. Marcus Major, starting in place of the injured Darius Taylor, rushed 20 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Fleck said Taylor was close to playing Thursday but was held out by the medical staff.
4. Hampton delivered body blows
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton put his stamp on the game in the second half, when he rushed 11 times for 74 yards. The Tar Heels had a 17-play, 70-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock to start the third quarter, then had a 12-play, 49-yard march that took 5:13. “We couldn’t get off the field on defense,” Fleck said.
Rushing defense was an issue last year – the Gophers gave up 149.1 yards per game – so shoring up that facet will be important.
5. Stats that matter
4-for-12: The Gophers on third-down conversions. Minnesota ranked 106th nationally at 35.23% in that category last year.
13:39 to 1:21: North Carolina’s time of possession advantage in the third quarter. The Tar Heels cut the Gophers’ lead to 14-13 in that span.
4 Receptions by Gophers wide receivers other than Daniel Jackson, who had four catches for 55 yards. Elijah Spencer had two catches for 26 yards. No other receiver had more than one reception.
2 Tackles for Gophers edge rusher Jaxon Howard, the Robbinsdale Cooper graduate who made his Minnesota debut after transferring from LSU.
22 Combined tackles for Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg (11) and Maverick Baranowski (10). They were Minnesota’s top two tacklers.
