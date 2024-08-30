Gophers lose to North Carolina on missed field goal, but there were bigger reasons than one kick

The debut of Brosmer, the graduate transfer from New Hampshire who’s taken over the offensive reins, was front and center Thursday night, and it was a mixed bag. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 166 yards but didn’t have a touchdown pass or interception. The Gophers, though, had five drives that resulted in three-and-outs and another in which Brosmer fumbled away the ball that led to a North Carolina field goal.