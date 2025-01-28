A: I attended the Scott County — I think a lot of counties have this — citizens' academy, where you can come in to find out how the department works. I stumbled across this online and I knew I needed to see how a small- or medium-sized department worked. It was like three hours a night, Monday nights, and I did it on Zoom the first time. It was during COVID. Last year, I did it in person and it was 1,000 times better. You get to meet the canine handler. You get to go in the ambulance. You get to go in the jail and talk to the deputies in person. It was amazing.