The snubs and surprises in the 2025 Golden Globe nominations

It may be fun to needle the Golden Globes, but every once in a while they get something very, very right — and this year, the proof is in the nominations for ''All We Imagine as Light.'' The Indian film from a small distributor is one of those gems that, more often than not, is mainly celebrated by critics groups. And yet here it was nominated not only alongside a truly great batch of films in the international category — which it won't be at the Oscars because India controversially selected another film to represent the country — but also in directing, for Payal Kapadia.