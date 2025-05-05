From debate to dialogue: In a contentious era, 'Ethics Bowl' offers students a gentler alternative

''We're all sad that it has to end. But I agree that it's not about beating people,'' says Lizzie Lyman, whose first-year team from Midtown High School in Atlanta lost in the semifinals of the national championship. ''When it becomes about winning and beating the other team, it gets hostile and ... just unsavory. When it's about constructively answering a question and just having a really interesting, engaging conversation, that's where you get to have all these amazing conversations.''