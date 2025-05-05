What to Stream: 'Poker Face,' Blake Shelton, the spy thriller 'Black Bag' and Vince Vaughn

— The goofy sci-fi shooter Journey to the Savage Planet didn't get the audience it deserved in 2020, thanks to some unfortunate corporate maneuvers that left its developers out in the cold. But they held onto the idea and started a new studio called Raccoon Logic, and now they're unleashing Revenge of the Savage Planet. You've been dumped on a faraway rock, and you'll need to explore every inch and fight off all sorts of gnarly wildlife before you can ''get revenge on your former employer'' (ahem). You can play solo or join forces with a friend online or on the couch. Blast off Thursday, May 8, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.