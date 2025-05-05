What to Stream: 'Poker Face,' Blake Shelton, the spy thriller 'Black Bag' and Vince Vaughn

NEW YORK — The popular whodunit series ''Poker Face'' starring Natasha Lyonne returning for its second season and Steven Soderbergh's sleek and lean spy thriller ''Black Bag'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Blake Shelton releasing a new full-length album, gamers can fight off all sorts of gnarly wildlife in the sci-fi world of Revenge of the Savage Planet and there's a new Lifetime documentary series about the country music iconic family the Judds.
New movies to stream from May 5-11
— Steven Soderbergh's sleek and lean spy thriller ''Black Bag'' (streaming now on Peacock), stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married British intelligence operatives whose agency has a mole that needs ferreting out. In my review, I praised the third collaboration between Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp ('' Presence,''''Kimi'' ): ''Their movie adopts the air of menace and suspicion of a John Le Carré novel, yet hinges on the sturdiness of its married couple, like a super spy version of Nick and Nora from 'The Thin Man' or a more cerebral ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith.'''
— In ''Nonnas'' (Friday, May 9 on Netflix), Vince Vaughn stars as Jody ''Joe'' Scaravella, an MTA worker who, after the death of his mother, opens up a traditional Italian restaurant to honor her memory. He hires only grandmothers — played by Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Susan Sarandon and Brenda Vaccaro — to do the cooking.
— James Jones' documentary ''Antidote,'' playing as part of PBS' ''Frontline,'' follows the Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a prominent reporter on the imprisonment and death of Alexei Navalny, and Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was poisoned twice and sentenced to 25 years in a Russian prison. The film, debuting May 6 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app, details the lives of opponents to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
— If the end of season three of ''White Lotus'' has you down, a new film series on the Criterion Channel collects some brilliant tales of trouble in seaside locales. The series, dubbed ''Coastal Thrillers'' includes gems like ''Key Largo'' (1948), ''The Breaking Point'' (1950) and ''The Ghost Writer'' (2010).
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle