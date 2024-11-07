A man walks into a karaoke bar and sings a Garth Brooks song. His friends tell him he did a great job. The man decides to start a Garth Brooks tribute band.
Scene Makers Q&A: How Christopher Seebeck went from karaoke to a Garth Brooks tribute band
The St. Paul-reared singer/actor also fronts a cover band that plays everything from AC/DC to Michael Jackson.
As the frontman of the World According to Garth, Christopher Seebeck does a remarkable Garth impression — the voice, the mannerisms, the patter, the look, though he might be a biscuit or two heavier than the real thing.
Seebeck, who grew up in St. Paul and lives in Hammond, Wis., spends his days as a regional rep for an automobile company, and his nights are occasionally devoted to his variety band, 8 Foot 4, which plays everything from AC/DC to Michael Jackson. That band will rock on Saturday at Floyd’s Bar in Victoria, on Nov. 15 at Babe’s Hometown Bar in Lakeville and on Nov. 16 at Ziggy’s On Main in Stillwater.
About a dozen times a year, Seebeck puts on his boots and cowboy hat to stage the World According to Garth. He’s been doing Mr. Friends in Low Places for about 15 years. Their next gig is Feb. 18 at the Medina Entertainment Center.
Although he’s seen Brooks in concert many times, he’s never met the country megastar. However, he did have a chance encounter with the singer’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, Seebeck explained. Here are excerpts.
Q: Why did you decide to do a Garth Brooks tribute band?
A: I wasn’t really into the tribute band thing. I was singing karaoke at Sidewinders in North St. Paul with a bunch of co-workers and they said, “Wow. You really sound like Garth Brooks.” A bunch of people came over and said, “You should do a Garth Brooks show.” My first thought was that was a lame idea to get onstage and sing his songs. But I thought if we invested in it and had a good light show and stage show and choreographed it like Garth and made it so we could play in theaters, that sounded like fun. I was egged on by people.
Q: How did you go about studying him?
A: I watched a lot of videos like live in Dallas, Texas. Watched how he moved and how he walked and the playful banter between him and the other players and the stuff they choreographed onstage. The part I have the biggest trouble with — performing as someone else. He has what I call the “raptor walk. “He has this bent-at-the-knees bobbing up and down as he walks. I tried to sell that really hard. The next day my hip hurt, my knees hurt, my lower back hurt. Those are not natural movements for me.
I was involved with theater and acting as a kid. I always liked to role-play. I did some minor acting roles and I did a Fringe Festival play about eight or nine years ago. So for me [the tribute show] was fun. But it’s still kind of stressful for the first three or four songs ‘cause you’re trying to sell someone else to a group of fans who know that person. The audience knows you’re not really Garth but they treat your show like they’re really there watching Garth.
Q: What’s your musical background?
A: I’m in a cover band that’s played in the Twin Cities for about 20 years. It’s called 8 Foot 4. That was the first and only band I’ve had until the Garth project. My dad was a musician playing around bars in St. Paul and Minneapolis back in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I originally was a drummer, in middle school band and in the garage. I started as the drummer of 8 Foot 4 and eventually became the singer because we couldn’t find one who had the range to cover the various artists we were doing. But I could. Everything from the early ‘80s to today, the stuff you hear on Jack FM, KQRS, KDWB. We do a lot of weddings, street dances and town festivals.
Q: How did you get Garth’s mannerisms down?
A: It was a lot of watching the stuff on TV and then practicing at home, putting the guitar on and putting the boots on, emulating it in front of the mirror. My mother was a big driver in my trying to get it as close as I could because she is a big Garth Brooks fan. I did spend the money and time to see him live probably a dozen times since the ‘90s. When he played like 10 shows in Minneapolis, I think I went to 80% of them just to learn more. Obviously, he’s a phenomenal entertainer. I want people to leave the show feeling that we gave them as close to Garth Brooks as they can get.
Q: How do you feel about doing a tribute when the real thing is still actively touring?
A: When we started the show, one of the big reasons is he had been retired from touring for like 10 years to be an at-home dad. Connecting to everyone in the crowd is what drives me the most. When I see someone singing along, I like getting feedback from people.
Q: When you sign autographs, what do you sign?
A: I sign my name and aka Garth.
Q: What’s your reaction to the recent lawsuit by his wife Trisha Yearwood’s makeup artist, accusing Garth of sexual assault?
A: I heard about it when it first hit the news. I don’t know if it’s a serious allegation or a disgruntled person’s money grab. But I haven’t seen much on it lately, but honestly I haven’t gone looking for it. No one’s posted anything on our social media about that.
Q: I heard you met Trisha Yearwood.
A: I happened to be walking outside the U.S. Bank Stadium a couple years ago and she was standing outside with some of her people. They were going to play that evening. We said “Hi” and she waved us over. We chatted for about 10 minutes. I didn’t tell her I had the tribute band but my buddy did. He said, “He does your husband.” And she said, “Oh, I hope not.” Like inappropriately. I said, “I have a tribute show” and she said that was fantastic.
