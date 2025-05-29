French Open 2025: Coco Gauff's serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

''There is a sense of urgency after getting broken, for sure. You don't want to get too far behind. You don't want to get two breaks down. You can live with one break. But she's definitely got to serve better and do a better job of holding as the tournament progresses,'' said Gauff's father, Corey. ''She's probably been one of the best returners of serve on the tour the last two to three months. But that's not what you want. You want to hold first, for sure. It's not really a break until you hold.''