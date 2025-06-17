Alex Freeman breaks through with US soccer team, 27 years after father Antonio won Super Bowl

Antonio Freeman had tears in his eyes when 20-year-old son Alex walked onto the field for his U.S. debut against Turkey on June 7.
''It just gives me chills,'' the former All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion said. ''He has on a USA jersey. He's representing his country. That's probably the top level of recognition you could possibly get.''
With Sergiño Dest still regaining fitness after a torn ACL, Freeman started at right back Sunday in the Americans' opening win over Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is among the young players hoping to impress coach Mauricio Pochettino as he considers next year's World Cup roster.
Freeman's ascent has been unexpected. He played just 11 minutes of first-team league soccer before this season.
''Alex, to be honest, I had no idea who you were before you got called up,'' American midfielder Luca de la Torre said Tuesday, turning toward Freeman and smiling during a news conference.
Now 53, Antonio played nine seasons in the NFL, making the All-Pro team in 1998 and winning the 1997 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.
''Growing up I always got asked if football was the path, but when I was younger I always had a secret love for soccer,'' Alex said.
He also played basketball as a kid. Alex's mom rejects the notion she directed him away from American football.