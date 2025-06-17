Tight end Travis Kelce, franchised guard Trey Smith attend Chiefs minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith, who skipped voluntary workouts after receiving the franchise tag, were present for the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.
Kelce also was absent for the voluntary workouts that had been open to reporters in recent weeks.
Smith is hoping to land a long-term contract with the Chiefs, who chose him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, when his stock had plummeted amid health concerns. He has far outplayed that draft positioning, though, and that is why the Chiefs gave him the franchise tag — essentially a $23.4 million guaranteed salary for the upcoming season.
Smith and the Chiefs have until mid-July to work out a new contract, otherwise he will play the season on the one-year deal.
Smith was not made available to reporters Tuesday, but the fact that he reported to the mandatory minicamp — rather than risk a potential fine — was noteworthy. Two years ago, defensive tackle Chris Jones held out all summer and into the start of the regular season before eventually agreeing to a contract with Kansas City.
''It's good (Smith) didn't take my approach,'' Jones quipped. ''He shouldn't take advice from me.''
While the Chiefs worked through several lineups during the roughly 90-minute session, Smith's decision to report did give them an opportunity to see what their revamped offensive line could look like this upcoming season.
After they struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes for most of last season, and especially during a lopsided Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs began the makeover by trading two-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the Bears for a draft pick in March.