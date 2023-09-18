The sudden resignation of St. Louis Park Public School District superintendent Astein Osei came after an employee's complaint of sexual harassment, according to the district.

In an email Monday, school district spokeswoman Rachel Hicks confirmed the existence of the complaint against Osei.

"A complaint exists that alleges Dr. Osei engaged in sexual harassment of an employee. The status of the complaint is that an investigation is pending," Hicks wrote.

Osei submitted his resignation to the school board last Tuesday, and his last day in the district was Friday.

The district declined to provide Osei's resignation letter, stating resignation letters are not public under Minnesota's public records law. There is no termination agreement between Osei and St. Louis Park, the district said.

Osei had served as superintendent in St. Louis Park since 2017. Last fall, he signed a three-year contract extension that would have seen him paid $210,904 this school year.

Raises would have brought Osei's pay to $219,424 in the 2025-26 school year, plus bonuses for retention, a $7,500-per-year retirement contribution and a $700 monthly car allowance.

The contract allowed the board and Osei to end the contract through "mutual agreement" without penalty. Had the board terminated Osei for cause, he would have had the right to arbitration.

Osei could not immediately be reached for comment.

School board Chair Anne Casey said in a statement last week that the sudden change in leadership would not rock the district.

"I want to assure the St. Louis Park Public Schools staff, families, students and community that we all remain committed to a successful school year," Casey said. "We have exceptional leaders, highly skilled educators and an all around phenomenal staff who will continue to prioritize our students and families each day."

Tami Reynolds, director of student services, is serving as the district's acting superintendent until the school board appoints an interim leader.

The school board held an information session Monday afternoon to talk about hiring an interim superintendent.