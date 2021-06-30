Former Gophers point guard Marcus Carr withdrew his name from the NBA draft on Wednesday, but he's not likely to return to the U, sources told the Star Tribune.

After testing the draft process, Carr's decision to come back to school was made after talking with his family and close friends. He was the No. 1 transfer available this spring.

New Gophers coach Ben Johnson and Carr had not been in contact since he entered the transfer portal in late March, but Carr still has to graduate from the university.

"I wasn't planning the team thinking he was going to be back," Johnson told the Star Tribune last month.

Carr said in a statement on social media in the spring that his intentions were to stay in the draft and pursue a career in the NBA.

"I am looking forward to receiving valuable information going through whatever process this unique draft year does include," Carr posted to his Instagram page March 30. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. No matter what happens my time here at the University of Minnesota has provided me with an unbelievable opportunity and it will forever hold a special place in my heart."

Earlier this month, the Toronto native participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago. He impressed scouts but was not invited to the NBA Combine last weekend.

Carr finished third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.4) and assists (4.9) last season to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors. He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation's top point guard.

In two seasons with the Gophers, the 6-foot-2 Carr broke the school's single-season assist record as a sophomore in 2019-20 and finished as the program's career leader in assists per game.