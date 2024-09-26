Football, maybe I actually can quit you

As I write this, I’m surprised at how I feel. I was a die-hard football fan once. I know and remember with wonderful clarity the excitement, communal spirit and joy of Friday night high school games in the small rural town where I once lived and taught; the comfort of belonging among thousands of frenzied fanatics like me at the old University of Minnesota Memorial Stadium on gorgeous autumn afternoons (snowy ones, too); the awesome, unworldly sound of the jet-engine-level decibel roar inside the domed and roofed stadiums in downtown Minneapolis; pleading with and extolling “our Vikings” in my parents living room along with their friends and mine, despite our mouthfuls of my mother’s perfect pastrami, salami and corned beef on rye sandwiches — and way, way back, the euphoria (and just as memorable, silent misery) in our high school locker room after our game.