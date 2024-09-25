Tommy Kramer, one of the most beloved quarterbacks in Vikings history, announced Wednesday on X that he received a dementia diagnosis last year and that it had not advanced as of his recent yearly checkup.
Former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer says he has dementia
Moved to make the announcement by Brett Favre revealing he has Parkinson’s disease, Kramer said on X he received his diagnosis last year and “could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years.”
Kramer, 69, said he was moved to make the announcement following Tuesday’s news that Brett Favre recently learned he had Parkinson’s disease. Kramer also said he wanted to bring awareness to his peers who might be worse off than he is.
“With Brett Favre announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic,” Kramer wrote on X. “Dr’s say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help. Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this.”
Nicknamed “Two-Minute” Tommy, Kramer’s Hail Mary against the Browns on Dec. 14, 1980, will forever rest at or near the top of the greatest moments in Vikings history.
Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter, Kramer rallied the Vikings to a 28-23 NFC Central Division-clinching victory when he launched a 46-yard Hail Mary that was tipped and caught one-handed by Ahmad Rashad, who was surrounded by several Browns players in the front corner of the end zone.
Kramer, who won a career-high eight games that year (8-7), threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns with a 132.7 passer rating in that game.
Kramer, the team’s first-round draft pick in 1977, played for the Vikings through 1989 and finished his career with one game in New Orleans in 1990. He went 56-58, including 2-2 in the playoffs. He is second in franchise history in passing yards (24,775) and third in touchdown passes (159).
“Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen,” Kramer wrote Wednesday. “Im grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans. Thank you for all the support and always remember, ‘We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.’”
