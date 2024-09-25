Former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer says he has dementia

“Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen,” Kramer wrote Wednesday. “Im grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans. Thank you for all the support and always remember, ‘We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.’”