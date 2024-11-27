Five Minnesota Frost players to watch this season, with returning stars and a key addition

She didn’t play in the PWHL’s inaugural season, while she completed her second year at the NYU School of Medicine. She decided to play full time in the PWHL’s second season with an eye on the 2026 Winter Olympics, so she declared for the 2024 draft. The Frost took the offensive-minded defender third overall. The former Princeton player won gold and was an all-tournament pick for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Put her alongside another Toronto native, Sophie Jacques, who was acquired in a trade with Boston last season, and the Frost now have two gifted players who can create offense from their defensive position.