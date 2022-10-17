1. Dolphins tackles were total disaster

How did the Vikings win 24-16 at Miami with 10 three-and-outs in 15 possessions? By facing the worst offensive tackle tandem they'll see. Miami could have won with its backup quarterbacks. But it couldn't win without left tackle Terron Armstead. The league's most sought-after free agent in 2022 was inactive, moving Greg Little from right tackle, where Pro Football Focus ranked him last among 72 players. Brandon Shell got his first start of the year at right tackle after giving up seven pressures in relief of Armstead last week. Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell attacked Little right away, calling a stunt that criss-crossed Patrick Jones II and Za'Darius Smith on Miami's second third down. Jones went inside for the first of two sacks on the day and for his career. Jones, Smith and Danielle Hunter posted five sacks and nine hits from that blind side.

2. Wright breaks a punting record

You might have been bored silly, but you did witness a franchise record for punts downed inside the 20. Rookie Ryan Wright had six of them, one more than the previous mark held by six players. One week after a 15-yard shank, Wright played a major role in winning field position while punting 10 times. Only Greg Coleman in 1982 (12) and Bucky Scribner in 1989 (11) punted more times in a Vikings game. Wright's gross average was 44.1 yards while his net was 43.9 as Miami returned only three of his punts for 2 yards. Wright's second punt went 73 yards — from the Vikings 7 to the Miami 20 — and still didn't outdistance the coverage. Tyreek Hill, the shiftiest and fastest player in the league, fielded it and was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Josh Metellus. Miami punted on its ensuing possession.

3. Metellus shows why he's a special teams leader

Metellus had another tackle. Technically, it was on defense because it stopped a fake punt. Either way, there wasn't a better read or more determined tackle made. Mike McDaniel, Miami's fearless rookie coach, called a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from his 34 while trailing 10-3 early in the third. Up-back Clayton Fejedelem took the snap and went right. Metellus met him short of the first down, just outside right tackle, and strung the play to the sideline, never giving an inch until finally getting Fejedelem out of bounds for no gain. It snuffed out what could have been a momentum boost at a time when the Dolphins needed one. It also helped Metellus atone for a facemask penalty that moved Miami to its 47 on a kickoff return. Another special teams downer was Greg Joseph pushing a PAT, his sixth missed place-kick this season.

4. Run defense steps up after early wobble

A week after his first 100-yard rushing game in three years, Raheem Mostert started with three carries for 19 yards, a 6.3 average that matched his previous week. A 16-yard burst followed a 30-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle and threatened to dampen the Vikings pass rush. But the Vikings run defense, which struggled the first four weeks, held Mostert to 30 yards on his last 11 carries (2.7). Five carries were fewer than 3 yards. None was longer than 7. Overall, the Vikings gave up a season-low 73 yards rushing a week after giving up only 78 to passing-inept Bears. After giving up 4.0 yards or more per carry the first four weeks, the Vikings have allowed only 3.4 yards on 44 carries the last two weeks. The Bears and Dolphins had only three carries longer than 9 yards and none longer than 16.

5. Ingram has comically bad play, but fights through it

Pro Football Focus won't be kind to the rookie right guard who's good enough to have played every snap on the first Vikings team to start 5-1 since 2016. And, yes, Ed Ingram was Keystone Kops-bad while being comically overpowered and disposed of by nose tackle Raekwon Davis on a third-down sack. Another sack came when linebacker Elandon Roberts ran untouched between Ingram and center Garrett Bradbury. Bradbury was blocking to his left. Ingram was doing, well, nothing. Ingram, however, did pull and team up with left guard Ezra Cleveland to create the seal blocks that sprung Dalvin Cook's 53-yard touchdown run. Ingram also has only two penalties for 10 yards this season, none on Sunday as the Vikings were flagged only twice for 20 yards. The offensive line has only five penalties for 30 yards in six games. Cleveland has the only holding penalty, and it was declined.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, news conference videos and other material.