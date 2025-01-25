This one has “cabin bookshelf” written all over it. It’ll be fun to pick up in between hikes and dips in the lake, to browse through its quirky stories about lumberjack life. Packed with eye-opening illustrations and photos, “Gentlemen” begins with Paul Bunyan and the manly, mythical image of lumberjacks that character helped create. But then it deconstructs the myth to reveal what lumberjack life was really like (several plaintive letters home from jacks paint a grim picture), what the world really thought about the men who kept the timber industry going (the word “transients” pops up often), their impact on Native culture and on the environment. The word “gentlemen” is used fairly loosely in the title and in the book that publisher University of Minnesota Press bills as “compulsively readable.” (Feb. 18)