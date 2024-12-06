The founders of Queermunity, Minneapolis’ newest LGBTQ social club and resource center, remember the first summer after the pandemic very well. Group chats lit up amidst a flurry of excitement as people started to go back out again to try to make much-needed, social connections.
New LGBTQ community center opens its doors in Uptown
The founders of Queermunity, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, are excited about investing in south Minneapolis. The multi-use space has space for events, coworking and a coffee shop.
But bars and dance clubs are only a part of the answer, co-founder Hilary Otey said.
“We can talk, we can be together, we can get drunk. But how do you actually rebuild community with authentic interactions?” Otey said. “Nothing wrong with a lesbian bar... but there has to be more and different opportunities.”
There are 300+ LGBTQ community centers in the U.S., so why shouldn’t the Twin Cities have one, business and life partners Otey and Kayla Barth wondered. Their new space opened in Uptown last month.
While the cities boast many opportunities for LGBTQ-centered services as well as queer nightlife, there hadn’t been a place centered around the other forms of social wellbeing, Otey said. They both dreamed of a space with lots of options for activities, including those that are family friendly, alcohol free or that start before 10 p.m.
“We really wanted to focus on creating a space that met the needs of folks whose needs were not being met elsewhere, who didn’t have a space where they felt included and connected,” Otey said.
The space, at the previously vacant 3036 Hennepin Ave. beside Magers and Quinn Booksellers, offers a cafe, co-working, and space for groups to rent.
Queermunity also hosts a variety of social events. In the three weeks since opening, Queermunity has hosted a craft circle, yoga, trivia, quiet reading and even a pop-up group wedding for couples looking to marry ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Coming soon? A spades night, sound baths, grief processing sessions and gender-affirming haircuts.
Otey and Barth said they are excited to invest in the neighborhood, which has seen an exodus of large national businesses and several months of disruptive road construction.
“The general vibe of Uptown is kind of transitioning away from the out-of-state investors and back into local investors that actually care about the space. ... We wanted to get in on that,” Barth said.
When visitors enter the second-floor space, they will find a gallery wall of art by a rotating lineup of queer and trans artists and a brightly lit industrial aesthetic. The cozy lounge space has ample seating, a free reading library and an area for kids. There is a resource area where those in need can pick up various items from hand warmers to boxes of naloxone to canned food.
Lawyer Sara Van Norman worked on her laptop at a table in the cafe Thursday with a cup of coffee. She and her partner are proud to be sustaining Queermunity members. Van Norman works from the space a few times a week.
“I was so heartened to be here on their grand opening and see so many young community members be here and feel safe as well as older folks,” Van Norman said. “Just the diversity of potential uses for this space ... I think it reflects extraordinary vision.”
The country is facing an epidemic of loneliness with about half of U.S. adults reporting they have experienced measurable levels of loneliness, according to a 2023 report from the Office of the Surgeon General. While isolation has negative health consequences for everyone, it can be especially devastating for young people 19 to 29 and those 65 years and older. Queermunity hopes to provide opportunities to build social connectedness as a way to ward off loneliness, Otey said.
“One of the enduring qualities of a culture is the intergenerational connectedness,” Barth said. “There’s such a richness within the culture, and we want to be able to create a space where we can kind of bridge that.”
Finding community in Minnesota
Barth and Otey are no stranger to navigating the social scene in Minnesota. Barth grew up in Campbell, Minn., and spent nearly two decades in the Army before returning to her home state. Otey, an Oklahoma native, lived in Boston for years before moving to Minneapolis 14 years ago. They met on the Tinder dating app and have been together since their first date at a 2021 Lizzo concert at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.
While they were successful in the romantic department, finding friendship has been another story.
“Even after 10 years of being here, it still was difficult to really build and find community, especially to break into queer and trans communities who have already been long established, especially after COVID,” Otey said.
In Otey’s small hometown, there was a LGBTQ community center. She started doing research on bringing one to Minnesota and was awarded a Finnovation Lab fellowship, where she developed a business plan for the social enterprise.
The community center is free to enter with a tiered membership program that includes cafe credits and discounts on space rentals.
Accessibility was at the forefront of the founders’ minds, they said. Though Queermunity just received its beer and wine license, the space is alcohol free until after 5 p.m. during the week with Thursdays being sober all day. There is also programming like sober writing and weekly AA meetings coming in the new year. The cafe boasts a revolving menu with seasonal offerings.
Barth and Otey, who live in St. Paul, said they are happy to base Queermunity in Uptown, but what really sold them on the space was the landlord’s willingness to work with them on accessible, gender-neutral restrooms. One restroom has a shower for bikers or others who may need one. Proximity to transit was also critical. Queermunity has a contract with the garage across the street to address the often-lamented neighborhood lack of parking.
“Now that Hennepin is open, there’s a lot more foot traffic and the general vibe is really picking up,” Barth said.
They feel good about their corner, they said. A new coffee shop, Mosaic, has posted a sign in the building next door. Odigo Wellness and the roller rink in the old CB2 spot are also bright spots.
“It needs help. It needs attention,” Otey said about Uptown. “I think that the way that that’s gonna come is from the community, investing back into the community.”
