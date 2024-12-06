New LGBTQ community center opens its doors in Uptown

The country is facing an epidemic of loneliness with about half of U.S. adults reporting they have experienced measurable levels of loneliness, according to a 2023 report from the Office of the Surgeon General. While isolation has negative health consequences for everyone, it can be especially devastating for young people 19 to 29 and those 65 years and older. Queermunity hopes to provide opportunities to build social connectedness as a way to ward off loneliness, Otey said.