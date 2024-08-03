In an election year, keep your finance game plan simple

Recent polls show a tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The outcome of the election will have major implications for economic policy. For example, Trump wants to extend his signature 2017 tax cuts, lower the corporate tax rate and dismantle much of the Biden administration’s green policy initiatives. Odds are Harris would continue Bidenomics while pushing for the “care economy” plans that were part of the administration’s earlier Build Back Better blueprint that didn’t survive congressional negotiations.