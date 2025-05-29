Federal judge extends order blocking Trump administration ban on foreign students at Harvard

BOSTON — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking the Trump administration's attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs extended the block she imposed last week with a temporary restraining order on the government action.
Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security on Friday after Secretary Kristi Noem revoked its ability to host foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a new effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students. In a letter sent by the acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons, the government gave Harvard 30 days to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, which include accusations that Harvard coordinated with foreign entities and failed to respond sufficiently to antisemitism on campus.
The dispute over international enrollment at Harvard is the latest escalation in a battle between the White House and the nation's oldest and wealthiest college. In April, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to the school, demanding a range of records related to foreign students, including discipline records and anything related to ''dangerous or violent activity.'' Noem said it was in response to accusations of antisemitism on Harvard's campus.
Harvard says it complied. But on May 22, Noem sent a letter saying the school's response fell short. She said Harvard was being pulled from the federal program that allows colleges to sponsor international students to get U.S. visas. It took effect immediately and prevented Harvard from hosting foreign students in the upcoming school year.
In its lawsuit, Harvard argued that the government failed to follow administrative procedures and regulations that dictate how schools may be removed from eligibility to host international students, which including giving schools the opportunity to appeal and a 30-day window to respond. Wednesday's notice is in line with those regulations.
Already, despite the restraining order, the Trump administration's efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students have created an environment of ''profound fear, concern, and confusion,'' the university's director of immigration services said in a court filing on Wednesday.