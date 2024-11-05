Federal agencies say Russia and Iran are ramping up influence campaigns targeting US voters

U.S. intelligence reveals that Russia-linked influence actors ''are manufacturing videos and creating fake articles to undermine the legitimacy of the election, instill fear in voters regarding the election process, and suggest Americans are using violence against each other due to political preferences,'' read the statement issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. ''These efforts risk inciting violence, including against election officials.''