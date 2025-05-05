The stories behind all of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' name changes as the hip-hop mogul heads to trial

In the criminal indictment for this week's sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, the document lists many of the hip-hop mogul's aliases.
Most people, especially music fans, probably already know them.
From ''Puff Daddy'' to ''P. Diddy'' and even the obscure ''Brother Love,'' here's a look back at Combs' self-appointed names and what was going on during his career in each era.
Puff Daddy
His childhood nickname was Puffy because, as he told Jet Magazine in 1998, he used to huff and puff when he got mad. Hence the early stage name: Puff Daddy. In these days, he was side by side with fellow New York City rapper Notorious B.I.G., the star of Combs' Bad Boy record label.
In 1998, Combs won two Grammys, one for best rap album for his debut ''No Way Out'' and another for best rap performance by a duo or group for ''I'll Be Missing You'' with Faith Evans. The song memorialized Notorious B.I.G., who was fatally shot in 1997 in a case that remains unsolved. This was during the East vs. West rap rivalry, particularly with Tupac Shakur from California and his team at Death Row Records. Shakur was fatally shot in 1996.
Combs also started his fashion line Sean John, his first and middle name, in 1998.
P. Diddy