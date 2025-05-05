The stories behind all of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' name changes as the hip-hop mogul heads to trial

He posted on social media in November 2017 that he was celebrating his birthday by changing his name to ''Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.'' Combs said he would not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of his other monikers. He said at the time that he knew it was risky and would be corny to change his name again, but he said he had changed as a person and was not who he was before. Later that month, he said was joking about the name change and people could use any of his older names.