US states push for speed-limiting devices on the cars of dangerous drivers

A teenager who admitted being ''addicted to speed'' behind the wheel had totaled two other cars in the year before he slammed into a minivan at 112 mph (180 kph) in a Seattle suburb, killing the driver and three of the five children she was transporting for a homeschool co-op.
After sentencing Chase Daniel Jones last month to more than 17 years in prison, the judge tacked on a novel condition should he drive again: His vehicle must be equipped with a device that prevents accelerating far beyond the speed limit.
Virginia this year became the first state to give its judges such a tool to deal with the most dangerous drivers on the road. Washington, D.C., already is using it and similar measures await governors' signatures in Washington state and Georgia. New York and California also could soon tap the GPS-based technology to help combat a recent national spike in traffic deaths.
''It's a horror no one should have to experience,'' said Amy Cohen, who founded the victims' advocacy group Families for Safe Streets after her 12-year-old son, Sammy Cohen Eckstein, was killed by a speeding driver in front of their New York home more than a decade ago.
Turning tragedy into activism
Andrea Hudson, 38, the minivan driver who was killed when Jones ran a red light, was building a backyard greenhouse with her husband to help educate several kids who shuttle between homes during the school day, her father, Ted Smith, said.
Also killed in the March 2024 crash near Hudson's home in Renton, Washington, were Boyd ''Buster'' Brown and Eloise Wilcoxson, both 12, and Matilda Wilcoxson, 13. Hudson's two children were sitting on the passenger side and survived, but they spent weeks in a hospital.
''You always hear of these horrific accidents, and it's always far away, you don't know anybody. But all of a sudden, that's my daughter," Smith said. ''This guy did not swerve or brake. And it was just a missile.''