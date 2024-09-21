Shooting in downtown Minneapolis kills two, injures three

“Five families had their lives changed last night, and our hearts go out to them. It’s [extremely] tragic what we’re seeing across the country, that these arguments escalate into violence so quickly – particularly into gun violence,” Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell said at a press conference Saturday, adding that the department will increase the number of officers in the area. “We’re supplementing our safety plan downtown, and Hennepin County Sheriff [Dawanna Witt] is going to be assisting, sending us resources.”