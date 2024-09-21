Gunfire killed two people and injured three in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday, police said.
Shooting in downtown Minneapolis kills two, injures three
Officers were responding to a fight near N. 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue when shots rang.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers responding to multiple fights near N. 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue heard gunshots from the area just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers rushed to the scene and found five victims. All were given medical aid before being transported to area hospitals.
A 20-year-old and 21-year-old man died, O’Hara said. Two juvenile females, 16 and 17, and an 23-year-old woman suffered noncritical injuries.
A man was arrested and booked on probable cause in the incident, but authorities are still investigating his role. Police said they recovered a firearm and “other evidence” from the scene.
“Five families had their lives changed last night, and our hearts go out to them. It’s [extremely] tragic what we’re seeing across the country, that these arguments escalate into violence so quickly – particularly into gun violence,” Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell said at a press conference Saturday, adding that the department will increase the number of officers in the area. “We’re supplementing our safety plan downtown, and Hennepin County Sheriff [Dawanna Witt] is going to be assisting, sending us resources.”
The violence comes a week after an SUV drove into a crowd after a fight at the same intersection. Latalia Anjolie Margalli is charged with one count of second-degree murder and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash that killed De’Miaya Broome and injured several others shortly after 12:20 a.m. Sept. 14.
There have been five homicides in Minneapolis since last weekend. That brings the annual total to 57, 22% more than at this time in 2023, when the tally stood at 47, according to a Star Tribune database.
This is a developing story.
Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.
