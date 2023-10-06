The family of a 14-year-old murdered in a St. Paul shooting this week say she was an innocent bystander caught in deadly crossfire, and are asking for the community's help to fundraise for funeral for the girl they say was a natural comedian, athlete and "vibrant, independent, and wise beyond her years."

Monica Holley was killed in a shooting Wednesday night that injured three others and left dozens of bullet casings around the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. Police have made no arrests in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Monica's family launched a fundraiser Friday to support her mother and four siblings and to give the vibrant teen a "loving and dignified farewell."

"Monica Joy was a natural comedian, she had recently joined the track team at Highland Jr. High School, she loved dancing, and she was a huge fan of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 - even though she was born 9 years after it stopped airing," read the online tribute, which included pictures of Holley happily mugging for the camera with friends and family. "She was so precocious, and her bubbly, joyful laughter will ring in our hearts forever."

Monica is survived by family members, including her mother and four siblings. According the the fundraiser, efforts are focused on supporting the family "and honoring the life of Monica Joy as we all process this tremendous loss. We don't know what life looks like without her, and it will be a challenging healing journey"

"It's so unfortunate that, at a time when family should be able to mourn, there is so much to be taken care of," Holley's aunt Brittany Tolbert said in the fundraiser.

"My beautiful grand baby is no longer with us. Shot and killed last night in a horrible shooting on the East side of St. Paul," Gail Wright, Holley's grandmother, said on social media. "My heart is broken like never before. When will the gun violence end[?]"

Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement that it's appalling to lose youth to gun violence, adding that he is working closely with Saint Paul Police Chief Axel Henry as the investigation continues.

"It's unconscionable that a child would have their life stolen in such a heinous manner," Carter's statement read, sending condolences to Holley's family and friends. "When a shot is fired and a life is lost—especially a young life so full of potential—the impact is felt by our entire community."

Holley's death marked the 27th homicide this year, matching the number of homicides recorded at this time last year. A stabbing Friday morning brought that grim total to 28.

Many took to social media to share grief and outrage for Holley's death. Chris Salinaz, who said he is the father of one of Holley's best friends, posted that her death left him heartbroken — and he hopes police find the culprit.

"You didn't deserve to be taken from us so soon in such violent way. I pray for you Monica. I pray for your Mother and Brother, family and Friends. I pray for the entire community at Highland Park middle School," Salinaz's social media post read. "We will miss you and continue to carry you with us in our hearts forever. Fly High Monica!! We love you baby girl!!!"

The two teens and 19-year-old injured at the scene were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries the night of the shooting. Their current condition is unknown.