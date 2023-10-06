A man was stabbed to death at a St. Paul home Friday morning, while the person police believe is responsible is in custody.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue at around 10:33 a.m., blocks away from Concordia University. The 911 caller said a man had been stabbed, and the suspect was still in the home.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. They gave him medical aid before he was transported to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A man was found and detained for questioning as officers canvassed the scene. Although investigators are still piecing together what led to the stabbing, police spokesperson Molly McMillen said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

"At this time we feel like we have our suspect, and that's why we're saying there's no immediate threat to public safety," McMillen said. "But again, it's early in the investigation."

McMillen said information suggests the man was stabbed inside the 911 caller's home before officers found him outside. Their relationship with each other and the homeowner is unclear.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name after an autopsy. The death marks the 28th homicide this year, outpacing the 25 homicides reported by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.

The stabbing comes two days after a shooting on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street that killed a teenage girl and wounded three others while leaving dozens of bullet casings in its wake.

One of the teens, 14-year-old Monica Holley, died of her injuries. The other teens and a 19-year-old received treatment at Regions Hospital. Their current status is unclear.

"To be here two days apart from another incident is really difficult for all involved," McMillen said. "Difficult is an understatement. Painful, I think, is a more appropriate word."