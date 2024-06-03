A fiery head-on crash near Mankato left two teenagers dead in one car and two people seriously injured in the oncoming car, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred about 12:50 p.m. Saturday on County Road 90 near Indian Lake Road, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. It may have occurred as one of the cars in the collision was trying to pass other traffic.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Jordis Lee Lewis, 18, of nearby Lake Crystal, was heading west on County Road 90, where he collided with an eastbound car. Their car then caught fire.

Lewis and his passenger, 17-year-old Jackson Riley Tester, of Mankato, died at the scene.

The occupants of the other car, 56-year-old Dennis James Hanson, of Madison Lake, Minn., and daughter Kaleia Madelyn Hanson, were seriously hurt.

"It appears as though Jordis Lewis may have been attempting to pass other westbound traffic when the collision occurred," a Sheriff's Office statement read.