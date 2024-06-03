The man suspected of fatally shooting Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell last week on a Whittier neighborhood street before another officer shot and killed him had spent more than half his life in and out of serious trouble with the law, according to court records.

At the time of his death, two warrants were active for the arrest of 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed in connection with charges that he possessed a gun on a downtown Minneapolis street in the summer of 2022 in violation of the terms of his sentences for burglaries in the city in 2006 and 2007.

In April 2015, about halfway into his nearly 18 years of committing crimes ranging from auto theft to a violent residential break-in, Mohamed stood in the St. Paul courtroom of U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank to hear his sentence for being a felon in possession of a stolen gun while in an Eden Prairie apartment complext garage.

In what Frank hoped would be a moment of reckoning, Mohamed heard the judge outline his crimes up to that point, among them the two felony-level burglaries and a charge in Tennessee of being part of child sex trafficking ring, a case that was ultimately dismissed against him and the others.

Frank encouraged Mohamed to take advantage of all the educational and substance abuse treatment opportunities at his disposal upon entering the federal prison system.

"I just wanted to apologize for my mistakes, and I apologize to the government," Mohamed said, according to a court transcript. "And I am taking full responsibility for my actions, and I hope to learn from my mistakes. Thank you, that is all."

Frank responded, "For reasons I don't quite understand, I don't think we have been able to reach you," with the various convictions and sentences, at times lenient, imposed up to that point.

Officer Jamal Mitchell, left, was photographed in a 2023 Minneapolis Police awards ceremony where he was presented with a Lifesaving Award by Chief Brian O’Hara in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday October, 4, 2023. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com

Frank gave Mohamed an eight-year sentence. He was set free in May 2020 and put on supervised release. In August 2022, he was arrested again with a gun at 12th and Hennepin Avenues, according to pending state charges. While out on a non-cash bond, the warrants were issued after Mohamed failed to appear for a hearing.

Now less than two years later, according to Minneapolis police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Mohamed was near the scene of a double shooting in a Blaisdell Avenue apartment. Moments later, he died outside from police gunfire in response to him repeatedly shooting Mitchell -- the officer who was trying to help Mohamed.

Mustafa Mohamed's earlier crimes

Hennepin County court records show that Mohamed has been committing crimes beginning at least as young as 17, when he was convicted of auto theft. Before becoming an adult at 18, he was convicted again, this time for tampering with a vehicle.

A week after turning 18 in October 2006, Mohamed and two others slipped into a south Minneapolis woman's ground-level apartment through an open window. The woman was knocked to the ground before they fled in a van.

Mohamed pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, and Judge William Koch chose to set aside a four-year sentence and put him on probation, a punishment that Frank seven years later called a "sweetheart deal."

In May 2008, Mohamed violated the terms of his probation, when he broke into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on E. Lake Street late at night and removed two cash drawers and a safe bolted to the office floor. He pleaded guilty and received a 1½-year sentence from Koch that ran concurrent with the prison time revived for violating terms of his probation for the apartment break-in.