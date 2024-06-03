A day after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced she would drop murder and manslaughter charges against a Minnesota state trooper, Gov. Tim Walz, who has publicly criticized Moriarty's handling of the case, revealed he planned to use his legal authority to remove her from the prosecution.

"Yes, we would have done that," Walz said at a news conference Monday, adding, if Moriarty had not dropped the charges against 27-year-old Ryan Londregan for the shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II, he would have taken action "soon."

"I think what became apparent to many folks is is that there were problems with prosecution from the beginning," he said.

In a statement hours later, Hennepin County Attorney's Office spokesman Nick Kimball said Moriarty "became aware of credible rumors about the Governor potentially intervening in the case," but that "these rumors did not impact the decision to dismiss this case."

"Rather, given the office's decision to dismiss this case, the County Attorney felt compelled to notify the Cobb family and the community as soon as the work was completed," Kimball said. "The Cobb family has already been subject to vicious attacks while they were forced to endure this case being used as a political football. They deserved to hear the decision from us."

Moriarty told the Star Tribune Sunday she decided to dismiss the charges due to new evidence that raised ethical concerns about proceeding. She said she had never heard from the governor and didn't know if he planned to take away the case, as a police organization had requested, but she believed it was possible due the present "politicized environment," especially after the murder of a Minneapolis police officer last week.

"Who knows, right? And that would be tragic," she said Sunday. "I mean, I am capable of doing my job. I am doing it here, right? It will probably have some political consequences for me, but as I've always said, the people didn't elect me to make political decisions. They elected me to make courageous ethical decisions."

Moriarty said the decision was based on a prosecution expert's new analysis of video from the scene and statements from Londregan's lawyer about what his client planned to say on the stand. The attorney, Chris Madel, said in an April court hearing that Londregan feared for his partner's life because he believed Cobb was reaching for Londregan's gun. Moriarty said the defense team had not previously raised this legal claim, and another review of the video showed Cobb's hand flailing upward, which the expert determined made the shooting lawful.

"This is not a situation of us backing down," Moriarty said. "It is a situation of recognizing that, given all the barriers that are put in place in these types of cases and the new information that came up, we just can't ethically go forward."

Before Walz made those comments Monday, Moriarty criticized Walz for his past comments on how her office handled the case, given Walz oversees the Department of Public Safety and therefore the State Troopers and Londregan.

"I think it's because I'm a queer woman in this role," Moriarty told the Star Tribune. "I think it's because he looks at the political winds and which way they're blowing and I think that's what he reacts to. Which is horrible. You know, if we want people to trust the system, that's not the way to do it."

Walz denied bias played into his comments. "Well that's false," he said. "Next question."

Moriarty spoke at length about hypocrisy and "system barriers" she said impede prosecutors from holding law enforcement officers accountable in the criminal justice system, including false claims filed in court documents by Londregan's attorneys. She also criticized the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, a professional association for law enforcement that hired Londregan's counsel, for asking Walz to intervene while waging a concerted campaign against her credibility, leading to threats on Moriarty and her staff and uncomfortable spectacles for the Cobb family.

"The defense team, paid for by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, encouraged over 100 supporters to be bused in, handed out free 'Support Londregan' t-shirts, and created a gauntlet downstairs that the Cobb family was forced to walk through to get to court," she said Monday at a news conference, describing law enforcement showing up to protest the prosecution at several court dates. "Some of them taunted Ricky Cobb's twin brother, Rashad. Members of our staff were frightened at the spectacle, which reminded them of Jan. 6.

"How is this behavior acceptable?" Moriarty continued. "Where is our humanity for the Cobb family? Where is the respect for the trauma that they and the community have suffered? Because make no mistake, Ricky Cobb was the victim in this case. Ricky Cobb should be alive today."

Brian Peters, Executive director of the MPPOA, strongly disputed Moriarty's assertion that new information prompted Moriarty's decision. "I believe that she knew this is going to be an embarrassment for her, having the case taken away — once again — and she wanted to make her chess move," said Peters.



