A teenage girl died and two other girls were wounded after being shot Wednesday night on St. Paul's East Side.

An officer on patrol near Hazelwood Street and E. Maryland Avenue heard gunshots about 7:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 to report gunfire and the calls led officers to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street where police found the three victims, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department.

Paramedics took all three teenagers to Regions Hospital. Once died after arriving at the hospital. Two others were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Ernster said.

The name of the victim has not been released. She is the 27th homicide of the year, the Police Department said.

As many as 30 shots were fired, according to evidence markers placed at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible, Ernster said.

Police are looking for any surveillance video that could help determine what happened, Ernster added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.