Famed Minnesota ‘Nutcracker’ is reborn, keeping the fantasy alive

Artistic director Andrew Rist steps into his ballet slippers for this year’s production, performing the role of the Rat King at the age of 74. The veteran dancer is joined by another longtime dancer, Robert Cleary, who at 67, will perform Herr Drosselmeyer for his 25th year. Two guest dancers join the cast this year as well, including Benji Pearson, who has danced with San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet and worked with choreographers William Forsythe, Alonzo King and Justin Peck. Grace Pierce, who was recently featured in Dance magazine as an “Indie Ballerina,” will be the Sugar Plum Fairy. (2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $5-$45. 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)