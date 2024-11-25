A beloved holiday tradition finds new life in a new production of “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy.”
Famed Minnesota ‘Nutcracker’ is reborn, keeping the fantasy alive
“Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker” returns under a new company name, drawing performers from the Minnesota Dance Theatre and other schools in the Twin Cities.
When the Minnesota Dance Theatre, which presented Houlton’s version of Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet for nearly 60 years, announced it would pause its performing company in February, it seemed that the curtains had closed for the production. Now, Houlton’s daughter, Lise Houlton, and granddaughter Kaitlyn Gilliland, are bringing the show back to Minneapolis’ State Theatre under the auspices of a new company called A Dancer’s Place Productions.
Lise Houlton, who was the artistic director of MDT from 1995 to 2023, and Gilliland, who was the interim artistic director of MDT until January this year, know the work intimately and are using many of the sets and costumes from past productions. They’ve also tapped VocalEssence’s Philip Brunelle, who celebrated his 25th “Nutcracker” with MDT last year, and Steve Amundson, from the Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, to conduct the 44-piece orchestra.
There are some fresh elements as well.
“I thought with the 60th anniversary, it would be a perfect opportunity to try something new,” Gilliland said. “I thought this town definitely has the talents to put it on.”
The late Loyce Houlton, who founded the Contemporary Dance Playhouse that later became Minnesota Dance Theatre, first choreographed her version of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Fantasy” in 1964, and the production became an instant success. It performed for two decades at Northrop auditorium. In 1995, after Loyce’s death, Lise moved the production to the State Theatre, where it would be performed for decades.
A big difference in this new production is that rather than exclusively drawing on students from MDT, dancers from around the metro were invited to audition.
“I do think that Loyce would be extremely happy with where it has landed, and embracing students from all over the Twin Cities area,” Lise said. “It’s quite extraordinary to see a studio full of dancers who come from different areas, who are mixing and mingling and dancing together, investigating the choreography together and discovering their potential as actors.”
Angelina Elliot of Brooklyn Park was among those who auditioned. The 15-year-old took her first dance class when she was 18 months old, and it was a “Mommy and Me” class. A few years later, when Elliot saw a photo of herself in dance clothes, she begged her mother Alyattu Capehart that she wanted to learn to dance.
“I kept on telling her, ‘OK, wait. When I have some money, I’m going to put you in,’” Capehart recalled. “It’s just something that she loves.”
Elliot’s been training at Summit Dance Shoppe in Plymouth, ever since. She had never seen the “Nutcracker” live — just versions online. On encouragement from her teacher at Summit, she auditioned and now is enjoying the “Nutcracker” experience.
“It feels amazing, and it’s so fun, too,” she said.
Elliot not only trains in ballet at the Summit but also in such styles as jazz, hip-hop and ballroom, and hopes to bring those moves into her roles as the Flower Queen and snow soloist.
“I feel like the other styles help me know where I’m moving and with my [stage] presence,” she said.
Ezra Mehta from TU Dance’s school is another dancer crossing over for the holiday ballet. He started taking classes at MDT when he was 6, after watching his cousin perform at its Strawberry Festival.
“From that moment, I kind of was like, Oh, I think I want to dance,” said Mehta, a senior at Breck in Golden Valley and who has been with TU since he was in third grade.
He especially appreciates the opportunity to dance with other male dancers at Houlton’s “Nutcracker,” adding he has learned from their jumps, lifts and turns.
“There is an aspect of dancing for guys that is different,” he said.
Students from MDT’s school, which continues to operate under the leadership of former American Ballet Theatre dancer Lauren Post, are also part of the production.
Among them is Sophie Scheible, a senior at Hopkins High School who has been dancing at MDT since she was 6. In January, when she learned MDT would be pausing its performing company, Scheible thought she won’t be able to perform at the annual “Nutcracker.”
“I was a little sad because all my years had kind of been leading up to this,” she said. But considering what MDT went through, it has ended well for her.
This year, “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy” will have nearly 100 student dancers, plus guest artists from New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Joffrey Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem as well as local ones who have performed with James Sewell Ballet, Minnesota Dance Theatre and Collide Theatrical.
Among the professional dancers is Dario Mejia, reprising the role of Godfather Drosselmeyer, which he has performed as part of MDT’s production since 2012.
Mejia, who runs his own dance school in Stillwater called Curio, said he doesn’t put on a “Nutcracker” performance in part because of Houlton’s version.
“In my brain, the only ‘Nutcracker’ that really works and is in sync with the music is the choreography that Loyce Houlton created,” he said. “And I’m a choreographer. I have seen many “Nutcrackers” throughout the years, and for some reason, this is the one that always pulls me back.”
‘Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy’
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 14 & 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 & 20; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21; 3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls.
Tickets: $17-$130. 612-339-7007 or hennepinarts.org
‘Nutcrackers’ to crack for the 2024 holiday season
Twin Cities Ballet: ‘A Minnesota Nutcracker’
The holiday classic takes on a Minnesota accent in this rendition, featuring a Mississippi River paddleboat, the state bird (loon), state flower (showy lady’s slipper), and the Capitol’s golden horses. The shows at the University of Minneapolis and Burnsville also will feature the Vikings for the first time. (7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 & 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av., Burnsville. $35.50-$38.50. 952-895-4685, ames-center.com; 6 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $20-$100. 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)
Ballet Minnesota: ‘Classic Nutcracker’
Artistic director Andrew Rist steps into his ballet slippers for this year’s production, performing the role of the Rat King at the age of 74. The veteran dancer is joined by another longtime dancer, Robert Cleary, who at 67, will perform Herr Drosselmeyer for his 25th year. Two guest dancers join the cast this year as well, including Benji Pearson, who has danced with San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet and worked with choreographers William Forsythe, Alonzo King and Justin Peck. Grace Pierce, who was recently featured in Dance magazine as an “Indie Ballerina,” will be the Sugar Plum Fairy. (2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $5-$45. 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)
Ballet Co.Laboratory: ‘Nutcracker in Wonderland’
Ballet Co.Laboratory takes a maximalist approach in its rendition, combining the holiday ballet with Lewis Carroll’s children’s novel “Alice in Wonderland.” Two heroines — Clara and Alice, explore a world made of sugar plums and wonder while facing challenges and discovering their true selves. (7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $35 children/students, $45 adults. 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)
Talmi Production: ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet’
Catch the national tour that features a host of European ballet talent, 10-feet-tall puppets, and a message of peace and harmony. (7 p.m. Dec. 6, 1 & 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $36-$140. 612-339-7007, hennepinarts.org)
Continental Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’
Founder/director Riet Velthuisen, who has led Continental Ballet for over 35 years, mixes up the choreography slightly each year, always with a nonviolent slant to the classic tale. There are no epic battles in this production, but there are many iconic scenes drawn from the “Nutcracker” tradition, with a cast of both student and professional dancers. (7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 10 a.m. Dec. 13, 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington. $15-$30. continentalballet.com)
Minnesota Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker: A Duluth Tale’
In Karl von Rabenau’s choreography of the “Nutcracker,” the tale is set around Duluth’s Union Depot in the early 20th century, with lumberjacks and newsies added to the traditional characters. (7 p.m. Dec. 13 & 14, 3 p.m. Dec. 15, DECC Symphony Hall, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, $14-$55. 218-722-5573, minnesotaballet.org)
Creo Arts & Dance Conservatory: ‘The Nutcracker’
Students from Creo Arts & Dance Conservatory infuse their rendition with a mix of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and classical ballet. (Noon & 4 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Hopkins High School, 2400 Royals Dr., Minnetonka. $20-$30. 952-465-0018, creodance.com)
Metropolitan Ballet: ‘Nutcracker’
Artistic director Erik J. Sanborn brings his 18th annual production of the “Nutcracker” to both St. Paul and Minnetonka, with the Kenwood Symphony Orchestra accompanying the production for the second weekend. (7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $26-$45, 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 & 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka. $31-$45. metroballet.org)
Ashley Ballet Arts Academy: ‘The Nutcracker’
More than 100 dancers take on the classic production. (2 & 6 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 & 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. $34-$44. ashleyballetarts.com)
Minnesota Ballet Theatre: ‘The Nutcracker’
This version highlights Marius Petipa’s original choreography, under the staging of artistic directors Kirill Bak-Stepanoff and Svetlana Bak-Gavrilova. The show brings together professional dancers with student performers. (7 p.m. Dec. 13, 1 & 6 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. $27-$39, $75 VIP, mnballettheatre.org)
